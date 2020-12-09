Artist’s love of Ipswich character spawned collection

Ceramics artist Jane du Rand discovered standout homes she saw as "hidden gems" when exploring Ipswich. Her work is currently on display in her Living in Ipswich exhibition at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Ceramics artist Jane du Rand discovered standout homes she saw as "hidden gems" when exploring Ipswich. Her work is currently on display in her Living in Ipswich exhibition at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

EXPLORING Ipswich on bicycle, professional artist Jane du Rand uncovered stories of those who lived in the beautiful houses lining the streets.

It was her love of people and the city's architecture that inspired her latest exhibition Living in Ipswich, which showcases her collection of miniature ceramic homes.

Moving from South Africa to Queensland in 2014, Jane was inspired by the architecture she found herself surrounded by in Ipswich.

"I became really fascinated by the social fabric, as well," Jane said.

"I found a lot of the old homes were very illustrative of those who lived there. It seemed to be an Ipswich quality."

She said, walking through the city, the houses carried character which spoke to her.

"A lot of the homes had a little character of their own from whoever was living there," she said.

"One of the old ladies (I met) lived in a house for 50 years after growing up in another house just down the road. And she went to school at the local primary school opposite the house she's living at now.

"She had lived there all her life, had decorated her house 50 years ago and nothing had changed."

Jane spent a year researching, knocking on doors and hearing countless stories about the houses' inhabitants.

"I couldn't make a house unless I had spoken to the person who lived there," she said.

"Most people were really nice, invited me in and told me their stories.

Jane represented some of her favourite finds by carving in ceramic, aiming to capture the essence of the houses' character.

She hand-built each scene, layer by layer, in white raku clay within a glazed ceramic frame.

"Using the ceramics forces you to work in a different way. You can't really be precise, which makes you talk to the character, the feeling and the form rather than a replica," she said.

"The idea wasn't to show an architectural replica of the house."

Her work is currently on display in her Living in Ipswich exhibition at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

It will be on display until February 14, 2021.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.