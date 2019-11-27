Artist’s landscape brings colour to drought

SITTING on top of sixty acres worth of paddocks and grassy hills on a Childers property is a unique work of art.

Resident Avalon Walker purchased a shipping container that would be used as a recording studio.

DETAIL: Artist Karen Stretch's container mural.

And while Ms Walker loved the look of corrugated iron and feel of the grooves, she engaged an artist to paint a mural onto the large container, transforming it into nothing less than a magical escape.

"Normally the property is so lovely and green but not with the drought, so I wanted something to look at that would take me away to another place," Ms Walker said.

"The most amazing thing about the piece is that it looks so beautiful from far away, but then when you get closer, you can see all the intricate details too."

And that's no exaggeration.

The unique and stunning piece showcases Australian native fauna standing by a tropical river bank and the bushy trees are filled with lively and bright flowers, birds and butterflies.

Artist Karen Stretch said she was inspired by the tranquillity and stunning views that surrounded the property.

"I wanted to create a piece that was natural and calming, but I also think we all need a little bit of fantasy and escapism too," Ms Stretch said.

"Every time I came here I would look at the beautiful hibiscus trees and rolling hills and the piece just evolved from there."

But her vision incorporated personal elements of Ms Walker's own life too.

"I rescue a lot of horses because they are such beautiful animals and if you look closely, you'll see a faint horse in the clouds … that's one of my girls who passed away," Ms Walker said.

"My granddaughter loves unicorns so Karen decided to place her in the piece with one and my three pet geese appear in it too."

Ms Stretch said she has always loved renaissance arts and bigger projects with giant canvases and plans to paint pieces on concrete water tanks.

"I can paint families, huge eagles or maybe even fields of daisies … I have a pretty huge imagination," Ms Stretch said.