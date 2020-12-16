Artist’s giant Aussie fauna brings a laugh to the markets

Markets sponsor Darren Richards from Best Friends Pets, with artist Dr Farvardin Daliri, and market co-ordinator Matthew Haag, are encouraging Ipswich residents to come and have a look at Dr Daliri's latest creation.

THE sight of more than 700kg of cackling kookaburra being towed behind a ute is sure to raise a chuckle from Ipswich residents this weekend.

The giant laughing kookaburra is the creation of Ipswich artist Dr Farvardin Daliri, who has taken a particular liking to Aussie fauna and famous faces over the years.

Made from a welded steel frame, coated in bamboo and straw, the kookaburra will be on show alongside one of Dr Daliri’s other creations, a koala, at the Australiana Christmas Market this Sunday.

Artist Dr Farvardin Daliri’s latest creation is at the Ipswich Showgrounds this weekend.

The special market at the Ipswich Showgrounds was postponed to this Sunday following last weekend’s deluge.

Dr Daliri said he was looking forward to bringing a smile to the faces of Ipswich residents who have had a tough year.

“This is the first sculpture I have made that is noisy,” he said.

“COVID has made so many people cry, and I wanted to make them laugh.”

The kookaburra, which has a small electric motor to open and close its beak, and a huge sound system that produces that infamous laugh, has already made headlines around the world, since Dr Daliri finished making it earlier this year.

The Ipswich artist has previously produced sculptures of the likes of Slim Dusty and Johnathan Thurston, which he takes on tours across the state.

“A lot of work goes into creating the steel frame which forms the anatomy of your subject,” he said.

“If you get it even slightly wrong, what was meant to be a kookaburra can end up looking like a crow, and then you are in trouble.”

Dr Daliri’s kookaburra and koala will be on show this weekend at the Ipswich Showplace Markets Australiana Christmas event from 6-11am this Sunday.

Entry is by gold coin donation.