Articulate boost for Jacaranda Clubhouse

GOOD CAUSE: The Queensland Times ' Kath Walker, Jacaranda Clubhouse chairperson Annette Coutts, executive director Nicky Sullivan and Articulate Framing's Steve Rainbow who chose the local group as his recipient of $2500. Darren Hallesy

FOR the past 20 years, Jacaranda Clubhouse has helped mental illness sufferers and now, thanks to a $2500 cash boost from The Queensland Times, it can offer even more to its clients.

As a member of The QT Club, Articulate Framing's Steve Rainbow chose a complete marketing package to benefit his business and went into the monthly draw to win a grant which goes to the community group of his choice.

When his name was pulled from the barrel, Steve knew straight away where he wanted his prize to go, and that was Jacaranda Clubhouse.

The local organisation is an Empowering Daily Living Skills Program for adults living with mental illness in the Ipswich region and is located in the heart of the Ipswich CBD. It has been running in the area since 1999.

Executive director Nicky Sullivan said the $2500 from The Queensland Times will be used to update telecommunications which will then be used for training purposes that clients will benefit from.

"The training will assist people leaving for job placements,” Ms Sullivan said.

"There is still a lot of work to be done about the stigma of mental health, but that's changing. The media in recent years has given it a lot of coverage and there is a real shift in the community now at how people look at mental health, plus the NDIS has been great for that awareness too.”

Steve Rainbow is a passionate supporter of the work they do and is over the moon about the money going to a good cause.

"The services they provide are often for walk-ins which isn't covered by government funding, and they will use that money in such a good way,” Mr Rainbow said.

