Art to fund Hayley's Japan trip

CHASING A DREAM: Hayley Caplin is raising funds to head to Japan in September by auctioning her artwork.
CHASING A DREAM: Hayley Caplin is raising funds to head to Japan in September by auctioning her artwork. Rob Williams
by Ashleigh Howarth

WHILE most kids have been using their school holidays to relax and switch off from the thought of homework and assignments, the same can't be said for Hayley Caplin.

The Raceview teenager has filled her days off learning how to speak and write Japanese, as well as setting herself assignments.

When her mum can pull her away from the computer, Hayley can often be found curled up reading manga, which are Japanese comics, watching anime or making origami.

But all this extra research she has been doing will come in handy later this year when the Year 9 student from Bremer State High School travels to her favourite country on an exchange trip.

"We will get to visit Hiroshima, Tokyo, Kyoto, Harajuku and more,” Hayley said, barely able to contain her excitement.

"We will also get to see a lot of temples, visit a school and stay with a family for a few days.”

The teen has a serious case of wanderlust and an obsession with all things Japanese, which began when she was in primary school.

"One of my teachers showed me anime and I liked it so much that I wanted to know more,” she said.

"I then found out anime was made in Japan and then I started to become really obsessed about all things Japanese.

"I just wanted to know more and find out as much information as I could.”

Hayley also loves to eat Japanese when her family dine out and she has a number of Japanese pen pals which she consistently writes to.

While the trip would be the adventure of a lifetime for the young Ipswich teenager, it also comes with a hefty price tag.

The 12-day trip will cost her roughly $5000, including airfares, accommodation and expenses.

To help her raise enough money to live out her dreams, Hayley and her mum have set up an online art auction.

The auction will sell a number of artworks created by Hayley, as well as pieces which were donated to her from various artists.

The online auction will run from January 21-18 through her Facebook page, with links to the artwork on eBay where people will be able to bid.

If you would like to help Hayley get to Japan, head over to her Facebook page, facebook.com/hayley s-japan-journey.

