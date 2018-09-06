Menu
Rustic Vintage Charm
Art, scones and creativity at heart of new Ipswich business

Emma Clarke
by
6th Sep 2018 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
A STONES throw from her home in North Ipswich, Lainy Whale has turned a disused commercial shop into a hub of creativity and scones.

Rustic Vintage Charm is dedicated to showcasing local artist talent and giving the community the opportunity to decorate their home with something created, designed and made in Ipswich.

Ms Whale has thrown in a selection of tea and coffee, scones and cake to sweeten the deal.

"There are so many creative people and I thought, where do these imaginations come from to make these gorgeous things, so I am just trying to showcase a few of those," she said.

"Customers are more likely to get into the range of local people with local products, those are the sorts of things we want to put into our homes."

Ms Whale said she had always been the creative type and a store at North Ipswich, right near her home, was part of the plan.

"My mum teaches crochet and she taught me when I was five," she said.

Rustic Vintage Charm owner Lainy Whale
"I used to manage other kinds of stores and homewares shops and I got out of that and then I started working as a book keeper before I started the store online three years ago.

"This was always the eventual plan, to open a shop in Ipswich and North Ipswich especially, but the website was stage one of the plan. North Ipswich was always the plan."

Unique giftware has always been a focus of Rustic Vintage Charm.

"I like my giftware to be a little bit collective and a little bit unusual, I want it to be original and something that no one else in Ipswich has," Ms Whale said.

"I think people quite enjoy knowing local people made the things they are buying.

Rustic Vintage Charm owner Lainy Whale
"People that make these things love doing it, it's not about making money for them but being bale to put that beautiful product out to market."

Visit the store at 39 Downs St, North Ipswich or at rusticvintagecharm.com.au.

