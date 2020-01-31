Tale behind touch footy teams' colourful new shirts

EVASIVE: An Ipswich representative demonstrates the sublime skills that will be on show at the One Mile fields throughout the Ipswich Touch Association’s Super 8 tournament. Picture: Rob Williams

EVASIVE: An Ipswich representative demonstrates the sublime skills that will be on show at the One Mile fields throughout the Ipswich Touch Association’s Super 8 tournament. Picture: Rob Williams

COMBATANTS will take to the field donning shirts sporting unique artwork during the Ipswich Touch Football Association's annual Super 8s competition.

Beginning at the One Mile fields tonight from 6.30pm to 9pm and continuing every Friday evening until February 28, the tournament features eight elite men's and women's teams drawn from Ipswich, Springfield, Toowoomba, Gold Coast and the South-west region.

There are eight kits, with each of the men's and women's sides to wear a different animal-inspired design ranging from whales to water buffalo.

Talented south-east Queensland artist Cara Sanders of Owlet created the works.

Sanders devoted six months of her life painting her way around Australia with partner Ipswich's Samuel Pierce.

Along the journey they explored raw and wild areas and connected with communities, leaving murals in Mackay, Daly Waters, Katherine, Broome, Exmouth, Margaret River, Augusta, Torquay and the Gold Coast. The shirts reflect those murals and encapsulate their experiences.

Ipswich Touch Association development officer Charlie Barker said the designs differed markedly from previous years and participants would be dressed for success.

"It is awesome to support Cara's business Owlet Art," she said.

"It is awesome to have her on board and to share awareness of what she has been doing."

Barker said the presentation of the shirts had been made possible through the generosity of 16 local businesses to have supported the event and she thanked them for their contribution.

She said the Super 8 series attracted teams looking to prepare for the National touch League at Coffs Harbour in March and the level of play had been increasing as word spread to rival centres.

"It is always a high standard and it should be quite strong this year," she said.

"I expect the rep teams to do quite well but we have really consistent pools this year compared to previous years.

"It is getting better each year as awareness grows. We are always getting better teams being nominated. We've had a new team winning each year.

"It will be very interesting to see who wins this time."

An outfit known as 'The Fockers' took the men's crown last year, while a team comprising a group of young ladies from Springfield claimed the women's honours.

The world's number one touch footballer Dylan Hennessey will star for one of the Springfield squads over the next month. Fellow Australian star Sammy Hopkin is also set to appear, while experienced Ipswich player Jake Notley is also back in action.

Barker said there was also a plethora of young guns waiting to make their mark.

She said watching them strut their stuff should make riveting viewing and she encouraged spectators to head along and savour the excitement.

The eventual victors will receive a second shirt courtesy of sponsor Heritage City Photos.