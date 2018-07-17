Menu
Christine Spicer and Jo-Anne Trickey.
Christine Spicer and Jo-Anne Trickey. Cordell Richardson
People and Places

PHOTOS: Festival-goers celebrate with art, music and food

17th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
MEMBERS of the Purga community came together to celebrate their NAIDOC festivities on Sunday.

The day featured market stalls, art, live entertainment and lots of delicious food, much to the delight of people who went to celebrate the occasion.

Each year NAIDOC Week celebrates the rich culture of Indigenous Australians.

Under the theme - Because of Her, We Can! - NAIDOC Week 2018 was held nationally from Sunday, July 8 through to Sunday, July 15.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have played, and continue to play, active and significant roles at the community, local, state and national levels. During this year's NAIDOC festivities, their efforts were recognised.

festivities naidoc 2018 naidoc week 2018
Ipswich Queensland Times

