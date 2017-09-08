27°
Whats On

Robowars, art shows and song-writing on show this weekend

IPSWICH'S creative side will come to the fore when the inaugural Fused Celebrate the Arts festival is held from today to Sunday.

The festival includes 25 events across 15 CBD venues with iconic locations d'Arcy Doyle Place and Goleby's Corner to be a major focus. It coincides with the StoryArts Festival Ipswich which kicked off at the start of the month.

Fused organising committee member Kate Roberts said the festival was a celebration of all art forms.

"There will be something for everyone from exhibitions to theatre performances, live artist displays, a song-writing workshop and even a robowars demonstration," Ms Roberts said.

"The arts sometimes get overshadowed so we wanted to find a way to shine a spotlight on the wonderful depth of creative talent we have right here in Ipswich."

Arts spokesperson Cr Charlie Pisasale said Ipswich City Council was proud to support the festival, which he hoped to see grow into an attraction for the entire south-east Queensland region.

For a complete event schedule visit http://fused.net.au/

Topics:  fused celebrate the arts whatson what's on in ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
Kendall murder-accused 'strangled' ex-partners during sex

Kendall murder-accused 'strangled' ex-partners during sex

THREE former sexual partners of murder-accused Brenden Bennetts have told a Supreme Court jury he strangled them during sex.

  • News

  • 8th Sep 2017 11:42 AM

'There will be zero tolerance': Police begin firearm audits

HAND IN UNWANTED GUNS: Laidley Senior Constable Mark Low with guns surrendered under the amnesty.

Licensed gun holders urged to secure guns.

Landon Hayes' real life field of dreams

COUNTRY PRIDE: Fassifern Bombers diehard Landon Hayes at Hayes Oval, a venue he always enjoys visiting.

Bombers lock continues fine family Fassifern tradition

'Pick us': Mayor's plea for $5 billion deal to lift Ipswich

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and Rheinmetall Defence managing director Gary Stewart get up cloae and personal with a Boxer CRV at North Ipswich Reserve on Thursday.

It will create 350 long-term jobs

Local Partners