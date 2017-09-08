Robowars, art shows and song-writing on show this weekend

IPSWICH'S creative side will come to the fore when the inaugural Fused Celebrate the Arts festival is held from today to Sunday.

The festival includes 25 events across 15 CBD venues with iconic locations d'Arcy Doyle Place and Goleby's Corner to be a major focus. It coincides with the StoryArts Festival Ipswich which kicked off at the start of the month.

Fused organising committee member Kate Roberts said the festival was a celebration of all art forms.

"There will be something for everyone from exhibitions to theatre performances, live artist displays, a song-writing workshop and even a robowars demonstration," Ms Roberts said.

"The arts sometimes get overshadowed so we wanted to find a way to shine a spotlight on the wonderful depth of creative talent we have right here in Ipswich."

Arts spokesperson Cr Charlie Pisasale said Ipswich City Council was proud to support the festival, which he hoped to see grow into an attraction for the entire south-east Queensland region.

For a complete event schedule visit http://fused.net.au/