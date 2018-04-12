Art awards now a premier event after humble beginnings

FOR close to two decades Wayne McDonnell has been working tirelessly behind the scenes of one of Ipswich's most iconic events.

For 18 years Mr McDonnell has convened the Ipswich Art Awards in conjunction with Ipswich Festival and he's held a vital role in helping to launch the careers of some of Ipswich's most well-known artists.

Mr McDonnell was elected to Ipswich City Council in the early '90s and had responsibility for the arts portfolio, but since leaving the council, he has continued supporting the city's artists. "Ever since I have been tied up in the arts somewhere,” he said. I enjoy running this because it's like having your own gallery for two weeks.”

"I have always said the city is very rich in the creativeness of the people living here, we have some very highly creative people right across the arts board, not just in the visual arts. We're very lucky in that regard.”

Mr McDonnell has been involved in the Ipswich Art Awards since it started from humble beginnings in 2000.

"It stemmed out of local artists discussing that they didn't have anywhere to exhibit their work or sell their work in the city,” he said.

"In the beginning we had old peg boards and whatever we could scrounge around so it has developed into quite a nice exhibition now with lighting and decent display boards.”

Mr McDonnell said the committee had spent countless hours finding sponsors, funding and expert art judges to make the exhibition into the professional display it is today.