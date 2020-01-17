Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

Glen Smith from Ipswich ArtsConnect has organised a cent auction to raise money for the rural fire service. Picture: Cordell Richardson

DOZENS of Ipswich artists have picked up their paintbrushes and put their creativity on canvas in a bid to help raise money following the bushfire crisis.

The pieces have been donated as prizes for an upcoming cent auction hosted by Ipswich ArtsConnect.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday, February 9 at the Ipswich Community Art Gallery.

Following the devastation of the bushfires in our southern states, Ipswich ArtsConnect president Glen Smith said he came up with the idea to host the event as a way to raise funds for our own volunteer firefighters.

"What has been happening down south has been really horrible," he said.

"For this fundraiser though I wanted to do something a little more localised, keeping the money here in Queensland.

"I want to find a local Rural Fire Service that will benefit from this event."

A cent auction is similar to a raffle, however participants have the opportunity to put their own tickets into sealed containers next to the prizes they would like to win.

The buyer 'bids' for desired items by placing as many tickets as they want in a box numbered to correspond with the prize. A ticket is drawn from the box - like a raffle - determining the winner. The more tickets, the more chance of winning.

In addition to paintings, this cent auction will also feature an array of items including jewellery, vouchers for local businesses and gift baskets.

While some prizes have already been generously donated to the event, Mr Smith is hoping to hear from other people who might like to gift something.

'The more prizes we have, hopefully means more people will come along," he said.

"The response have been amazing so far, so I just hope we do get lots of people down on the day."

The cost will be $10 per person, including one sheet of tickets and afternoon tea. Additional tickets will be available for purchase at $5 per sheet.

If you have anything you would like to donate, contact Glen Smith on 0419 622 005 or drop into the Vintage Advantage, located at 185 Brisbane Street, Ipswich.

Viewing of prizes at the Ipswich Community Art Gallery will commence from 1pm on the day, with draws starting at 2.30pm.