Crime

‘Arsonists’ caught on CCTV around torched business

by Luke Mortimer
19th Nov 2020 1:33 PM
POLICE have released CCTV footage of two alleged offenders stalking around a Gold Coast health spa before and after the business went up in flames earlier this month.

Gold Coast police have also appealed for information about a fire which was "deliberately lit" at Silks brothel at Bundall just six days later, on November 10.

Queensland Police have released CCTV footage showing two alleged offenders at the back of a Mermaid Beach health spa in the early hours of November 4, moments before a fire started at the Cronulla Ave address.
The video released by police in relation to the fire at Body Cleanse Studio at Mermaid Beach on November 4 shows two "offenders" at the rear of the spa moments before and after the fire started at the Cronulla Ave address.

Two people in bike helmets carrying backpacks are seen using a garbage bin to scramble over a fence.

Emergency services were called to Body Cleanse about 3.45am after smoke was seen rising from the premises.

One of the people linked to the Mermaid Beach fire scaling a fence.
The blaze was extinguished soon after, but the building was badly damaged.

Police said in a statement preliminary investigations indicated the fire was deliberately lit in multiple locations inside the spa.

Meanwhile, officers investigating the fire at Silks on Upton St have appealed for dashcam footage and for any witnesses to come forward.

Two people linked to the Mermaid Beach fire.
Police and other emergency services workers were called to the fire about 4.30am after smoke was seen coming from the building.

The brothel was engulfed in flames when police arrived and a crime scene was established.

Early investigations indicated the fire was deliberately lit inside the brothel.

Police have noted that two large barrels were found near the entrance of Silks.

Investigators believe motorists who were driving along Upton St, Racecourse Dr or Crombie Ave between 4am-4:45am on November 10 may have more information.

A second person linked to the Mermaid Beach fire scaling the fence.
The area includes industrial depots and police believe a number of truck and delivery drivers may have been in the area.

Investigators have urged anyone who may know more about the spa fire or the brothel fire to contact police.

