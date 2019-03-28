Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The former Nomad's Caravan Park reception building and service station were gutted by fire.
The former Nomad's Caravan Park reception building and service station were gutted by fire. Hayden Ross
Crime

Arson accused 'not wasting the court's time'

Janessa Ekert
by
28th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with burning down an Airlie Beach backpacker hostel has again tried to finalise less serious offences to "stop wasting the court's time".

Beau Cole Rutherford is accused of arson for a blaze that destroyed the former Nomad's Caravan Park reception building and service station on October 19 last year.

He is also facing charges of contravening police requirement and breaching probation on a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, which he asked to have dealt with in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday.

"You're not wasting the court's time," Magistrate Mark Nolan said, advising Rutherford to speak to his lawyer about waiting until the arson matter had been finalised.

"(There) may be some significant benefit in having all matter dealt with at the same time."

Rutherford finally agreed and the case was adjourned to June 26.

airlie beach arson crime fire mackay court mackay magistrates court nomad's caravan park
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Do you recognise this vehicle?

    premium_icon Do you recognise this vehicle?

    Crime The vehicle is distinctive due to its bonnet and front left panel being white.

    • 28th Mar 2019 9:34 AM
    MY FIRST YEAR: Out now and online!

    premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Out now and online!

    News My First Year is out now, copies still available!

    Cash handed back as 199-lot raceway plans are 'withdrawn'

    premium_icon Cash handed back as 199-lot raceway plans are 'withdrawn'

    Council News The 55-year old racing facility was to be turned into housing