Arson accused bailed to live with his dad

BAIL: A man accused of setting fire to the house he was living in has been granted bail with conditions.

BAIL: A man accused of setting fire to the house he was living in has been granted bail with conditions. Bev Lacey

A MAN accused of dousing his home in petrol and setting it alight has been released on bail to live with his father.

Gregory Michael Millar's bail application was finalised in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, having been part-heard earlier.

Millar was charged with one count of arson over the January 5 blaze which caused $8000 worth of damage to the Cannon Ln, Little Mountain home Millar co-owned with his father.

Millar had been assessed and placed in involuntary care at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital's mental health intensive care unit two days after he was arrested and charged.

He had remained under the treatment authority and had unsuccessfully applied for bail twice previously.

On Monday his defence lawyer again appealed for his release on bail.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said Millar's flatmate "could've been killed" during the blaze, but acknowledged he regarded Millar as having no criminal history.

"It's quite bizarre behaviour and very dangerous behaviour," Mr McLaughlin said.

Mental health authorities deemed him to be low risk, with the right supervision.

The prosecution were worried about the little regard he'd shown for his flatmate and sought for a bail condition which would require Millar to attend the Caloundra police station regularly.

Mr McLaughlin disagreed and said regular visits to the police station could be quite difficult for someone with mental health issues.

"It speaks really of nothing more than derangement on his part at that time," Mr McLaughlin said.

Millar had been released from the mental health ward into the watch house on Friday, ahead of Monday's bail application, something his lawyer had been trying to avoid happening.

Mr McLaughlin granted Millar's bail on the conditions that he lived with his father at Second Ave, Caloundra, complied with any treatment orders and allowed Queensland Health to provide police with updates and information about his treatment.

His committal mention was scheduled for March 29 at 9am, although it was indicated they were still waiting on forensic reports from the fire and Millar's matters may proceed through the Mental Health Court and could be delayed extensively in future.