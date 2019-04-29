Arrival of specialist proves life changing for patients

HUGE DIFFERENCE: Denise Reed no longer has to travel to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane for treatment with the arrival of nephrologist Dr Vishwas Raghunath to Ipswich.

Rob Williams

MORE THAN 60 Ipswich region residents with chronic kidney conditions will now receive care closer to home following the arrival of West Moreton Health's first kidney specialist.

NephrologistVishwas Raghunath is the first kidney specialist to be employed by West Moreton Health and dedicates his time to Ipswich Hospital's Renal Unit, as well as providing Obstetric Medicine services.

The expanded renal service will provide specialist appointments for up to 60 people each week, some of whom visit the doctor weekly to manage their conditions.

Patients include those recovering from a kidney transplant, managing a chronic kidney condition or receiving regular dialysis.

A visiting nephrologist had been visiting Ipswich Hospital for a limited number of outpatient appointments each week, but the addition of Dr Raghunath has allowed the service to more than double the number of weekly appointments available.

Previously many patients journeyed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Woolloongabba for specialist appointments but for those living in West Moreton Health's western reaches, the trip could take more than an hour each way.

Renal patient Denise Reed, of Redbank Plains, said seeing a specialist just minutes from home had "changed my life immensely”.

"Previously, I would have to take the day off work to make my appointment,” Mrs Reed said.

"It really wiped out my day.”

Mrs Reed said that every three to four months she would drive more an hour to see a nephrologist at the Princess Alexandra, and had done so for eight years.

"At times peak-hour traffic on the way home could be horrendous and take more than an hour,” she said.

"If I was running later than expected I would have to call people to collect my children from school and care for them until I could get home.

"Now I just take a couple of hours off work and you know making the appointment is not an issue.”

The expanding outpatient service joins the hospital's renal dialysis unit which provides dialysis treatment for 55 patients a week.

West Moreton Health executive director Melinda Parcell said the service also provided regular inpatient consultation services at Ipswich Hospital so patients could be reviewed by an in-house specialist faster.

"Patients with chronic kidney disease often do not have the energy or ability to frequently travel distances and many rely on help to do so,” Ms Parcell said.

"The ability to access a specialist so much closer to home can be life changing, especially for patients who cannot drive, or those who already receive regular dialysis.

"A total of 104 patients have been seen by a nephrologist at Ipswich Hospital in the past month, and 46 of those patients had previously been on a waiting list to be seen elsewhere.

"We are also seeing new referrals from GPs every week.

"Providing care closer to home is one of West Moreton Health's major priorities, and this is a great example of how we are doing that.”

Kidneys work as the 'unsung heroes' of the body

WEST Moreton Health's newly arrived kidney specialist Vishwas Raghunath said the organs played an important role in the body's daily work to maintain general health and wellbeing, so it was vital to take good care of them.

"They are the unsung heroes of the body, tirelessly working 24/7 to ensure effective waste management,” Dr Raghunath said.

"They also play a key role in salt and water balance, blood pressure control, and the improvement of blood and bone health; aspects of health of health most people don't associate with the kidneys.”

Dr Raghunath encouraged everyone to have a kidney health check.

"This consists of a blood pressure check, a urine test (to check for protein leakage) and a blood test (to check the percentage of kidney function), all of which is easily done by the general practitioner,” he said.

"There are many ways to keep your kidneys as healthy as possible.

"Leading an active, healthy lifestyle and maintaining a healthy weight is important.

"A balanced diet, with low salt intake and fresh food and adequate hydration with plain water is an important aspect in managing your kidney health.

"The kidneys also benefit when you stop smoking.”

Dr Raghunath advised people to check the use of over-the-counter medications, particularly anti-inflammatory medications, because these could have an undesirable effect on the kidneys.

"I encourage everyone to visit their GP and get a kidney health check. You can lose 90 per cent of kidney function without any symptoms,” Dr Raghunath said.

Kidney Health Australia has a quick online quiz on their website to check your risk of kidney disease or failure. The Online Kidney Risk Test is just 10 quick questions and takes less than a minute.

"The key is to take charge of kidney health early and regularly,” Dr Raghunath said.