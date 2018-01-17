Arriba arriba, it's free burritos!

EVERYBODY loves free food and next week you can get your hands on a free burrito.

To celebrate the opening of the new Augustine Heights Guzman y Gomez drive-thru, the store will be serving up free burritos next Tuesday (January 23) between Noon and 7pm.

Customers can choose between a burrito or a burrito bowl and customise their order with their favourite filling along with free guacamole.

The store is the second store for the Greater Springfield region, with the first store opening at Orion Springfield Central shopping village.

The new fast-food restaurant comes at a time where talk of too many fast food stores in the area remains a hot topic for residents.

The Augustine Heights Guzman Y Gomez drive-thru is located next to the recently opened Red Rooster and McDonald's restaurants, with a Zarraffa's Coffee drive-thru restaurant scheduled to open soon in the precinct.

To get your hands on a free burrito head to 3 Gateway Drive, Augustine Heights.

Brown rice or whole wheat tortillas will not be available on the day.

For more information visit the Guzman y Gomez Facebook event page.