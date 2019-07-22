ARRESTED: Bay teens charged over three-day crime spree

TWO teenagers from Eli Waters accused of armed robbery and stealing a car during an alleged three-day crime spree have been arrested.

Police allege five teenagers aged between 14 and 17, including the pair from Eli Waters, stole a Volkswagen from a Chinchilla address on Friday, July 12 and used it during a break-in at a Crows Nest supermarket.

The same car was allegedly used during another break-in at two service stations and a supermarket at Nanango early Monday morning on July 15.

At 8.49pm the following Friday, the group of teenage boys were seen travelling in a car on the Warrego Hwy at Warra.

Less than an hour later, police used a tyre deflation device on the car at Dalby.

The car was found a short time later abandoned in Cheetham St, Cecil Plains.

At 11.30pm the same night, police allege the teenagers stole a Toyota Landcruiser but crashed it while reversing it out of the carport. The owner confronted the boys, but they allegedly threatened him with an iron bar before fleeing on foot.

The Toowoomba dog squad found the boys allegedly hiding in a shed on a Cecil Plains property about 2.15am the next morning.

A 17-year-old Eli Waters boy has been charged with five counts of break and enter and one count of armed robbery. He was also charged with two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evade police, dangerous driving, possession of dangerous drugs and stealing, and three counts of unlicensed driving.

A 16-year-old Eli Waters boy, a 16-year-old Chinchilla boy, a 15-year-old Chinchilla boy and a 14-year-old Withcott boy have all been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

The 16-year-old Eli Waters boy has also been charged with enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence.

TIMELINE OF CHARGES

Friday, July 12: Car allegedly stolen from Chinchilla

Sunday, July 14: Supermarket and service station allegedly broken into

Monday, July 15: Two service stations and a supermarket allegedly broken into

Friday, July 19: Toyota Landcruiser allegedly stolen from a Cecil Plains resident who was allegedly threatened with an iron bar.