Man found with $130k in suitcase

Police searched the man's suitcase and allegedly found a substance believed to be cocaine along with the whopping amount of cash.

A MAN has been arrested at Sydney's Central Station with $130,000 in cash inside a suitcase.

The 47-year-old man was arrested on Friday night after police searched the suitcase and allegedly found a substance believed to be cocaine alongside the cash.

The man was taken to Sydney City Police Station where he was charged with dealing in the proceeds of crime, possessing stolen goods and drug possession.

He was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The arrest comes three months after police established an investigation into drug supply in Sydney and interstate regions on the state's public transport network.