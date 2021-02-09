Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

A magistrate has issued an arrest warrant after a Lockyer Valley man failed to appear in court on Monday.

A magistrate has issued an arrest warrant after a Lockyer Valley man failed to appear in court on Monday on nine charges.

Darren John Appleyard emailed the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 9, stating he could not appear in court as he was working remotely.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll said after reading out the email “he’s in South Australia somewhere”.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said “these matters have been going on for sometime”.

All but one of the nine charges were related to vehicle and vehicle registration offences, with the other charge being contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Senior sergeant Windsor told the court Appleyard also failed to appear in court in March and June, 2020.

The prosecution recommended a warrant be issued for Appleyard’s arrest for when he returned to Queensland.

Magistrate Carroll issued the warrant and said “we can’t just keep waiting around for him”.