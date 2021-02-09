Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A magistrate has issued an arrest warrant after a Lockyer Valley man failed to appear in court on Monday.
A magistrate has issued an arrest warrant after a Lockyer Valley man failed to appear in court on Monday.
Crime

Arrest warrant issued for Lockyer man in South Australia

Hugh Suffell
9th Feb 2021 12:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A magistrate has issued an arrest warrant after a Lockyer Valley man failed to appear in court on Monday on nine charges.

Darren John Appleyard emailed the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 9, stating he could not appear in court as he was working remotely.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll said after reading out the email “he’s in South Australia somewhere”.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said “these matters have been going on for sometime”.

All but one of the nine charges were related to vehicle and vehicle registration offences, with the other charge being contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Senior sergeant Windsor told the court Appleyard also failed to appear in court in March and June, 2020.

The prosecution recommended a warrant be issued for Appleyard’s arrest for when he returned to Queensland.

Magistrate Carroll issued the warrant and said “we can’t just keep waiting around for him”.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad faces deportation over car purchase gone wrong

        Premium Content Dad faces deportation over car purchase gone wrong

        News A dispute over the purchase of a car triggered a frightening armed home invasion

        UPDATE: Ipswich man fighting for life after motorbike crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Ipswich man fighting for life after motorbike crash

        Breaking Police are investigating a serious traffic crash

        Police update on Gatton crash reveals supposed cause

        Premium Content Police update on Gatton crash reveals supposed cause

        News Police have revealed the cause of a crash in Gatton’s main street that saw four...

        Men hospitalised after multi-car crash

        Premium Content Men hospitalised after multi-car crash

        News Two male patients were hurt in a crash at an Ipswich intersection