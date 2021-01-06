Menu
Police have executed an arrest warrant for an alleged drug offender after he failed to appear in court.
Crime

Arrest warrant issued for alleged drug offender

Hugh Suffell
6th Jan 2021 10:50 AM
POLICE have executed an arrest warrant for an alleged Lockyer Valley drug offender after he failed to appear in court on Monday.

Barry Anthony Elsden was charged with eight offences and given a notice to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 4, but he did not show up.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe subsequently issued a warrant for Elsden’s arrest.

Elsden was charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, three counts of possessing utensils that had been used in connection with taking drugs and one count of driving on a learner’s licence while a drug was in his system.

He was also charged with possessing property suspected of being used in connection with committing a drug offence.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

