Two cars were damaged when hit by homemade bombs in Nowra last year. Now a man has been arrested.
Crime

Arrest over car bombing

by Lane Sainty
15th Aug 2020 10:44 AM

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged over a 2019 car bombing on the NSW south coast.

Two vehicles parked in a Nowra driveway sustained windscreen and bonnet damage when two homemade devices were thrown onto the cars about 9pm on July 3.

No-one was injured in the blast.

The man, arrested on Friday night, was refused bail and will appear before Nowra Local Court on Saturday.

He is charged with damaging property by fire or explosion and possessing, supplying or making explosives.

Following the 2019 incident, police officers and the bomb disposal unit attended the scene, where they seized several objects.

Strike Force Keele was established to investigate the blast, while police launched an appeal for information earlier this year.

Inquiries are continuing.

Originally published as Arrest over NSW car bombing

bombing crime police

