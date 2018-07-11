'Arrest me, arrest me', man tells police after lover's tiff

POLICE saw his girlfriend punching him in Lucky Lane but the Ipswich lad got mad when Brisbane officers intervened.

Zion Kai then told police: "I hit her. I hit her".

It was 3.15am in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley clubbing precinct, and police dealt with Kai's non-compliant behaviour by shocking him twice with the taser.

Handcuffed and seated in the back of a police car, the 19-year-old from Redbank Plains calmed down and said he was sorry.

Seated in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, Zion Isaiah Kai pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance in Fortitude Valley on April 28; obstructing a second police officer when adversely affected; failing to attend Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 15; and failing to attend Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 19.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said officers were patrolling the safe night entertainment precinct at 3.15am when people reported a disturbance in a laneway.

Officers saw a female punching a male in Lucky Lane, then saw him walking away.

Kai said she was his girlfriend and that he had hit her.

Kai objected to his girlfriend's arrest, and used both hands to push one officer in the chest, saying "arrest me".

He pulled away from police then again pushed the officer's chest.

Police presented a taser, warning Kai to get on the ground.

Instead, Kai lunged at the officer. He was tasered and fell to the ground.

Sgt Caldwell said one arm was handcuffed but Kai lay on the other arm and refused to place it behind his back to be handcuffed.

He was again tasered.

"In the police vehicle he repeatedly apologised to the police officer. Very compliant," said Sgt Caldwell.

Defence lawyer Allana Davie said both Kai and his girlfriend had been intoxicated and he got upset when police arrested her.

"He was basically trying to get police to arrest him and not her," Ms Davie said.

"He acted foolishly and is remorseful now."

Magistrate Melanie Ho said he had spent one night in the police watchhouse, and said it was to his credit that Kai has no criminal history.

She accepted his remorse and noted his apology to police.

Ms Ho sentenced Kai to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service.

A conviction was not recorded.