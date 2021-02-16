Menu
Emergency crews on scene after bags filled with a white substance were found at a Mackay CBD law firm.
Crime

ARREST: Cairns man charged with stalking Mackay solicitor

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
16th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Police have arrested and charged a Cairns man for allegedly stalking a Mackay solicitor.

It is also alleged he sent drugs to the Sydney Street law firm last year.

The 32-year-old Portsmith man was arrested on Valentine's Day in Cairns.

On November 13, 2020 emergency crews set up an exclusion zone at Wallace and Wallace Lawyers and the building evacuation following reports a suspicious package had been delivered to the business.

 

Police were called after an envelope addressed to a solicitor and containing a white substance was found.

It is further alleged another package was delivered to the same address on February 1, 2021.

The 32 year old has been charged with one count of aggravated stalking, two counts of stalking and one count of supplying a dangerous drug.

One of the stalking charges is linked to the Mackay solicitor while the other two allegedly occurred in Cairns.

The man, who was granted watch-house bail, will face Cairns Magistrates Court for the first time next month.

 

