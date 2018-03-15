Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mourners, one sporting a T-shirt emblazoned with an image of the dead man, leave the mosque after Mick Hawi’s funeral service.
Mourners, one sporting a T-shirt emblazoned with an image of the dead man, leave the mosque after Mick Hawi’s funeral service.
Crime

Airport arrest after bikie boss execution

15th Mar 2018 11:20 AM

A GUN allegedly found at the home of a man arrested while trying to board a flight the day after former bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi was executed is not linked to the crime, police say.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at Sydney International Airport on February 16 and taken into custody before being sent to hospital for assessment.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the man is the son of a prominent Sydney hotelier.

NSW Police on Thursday confirmed they searched a home in Hurstville, in Sydney's south, and found a loaded semi-automatic Desert Eagle pistol.

"The firearm has been examined by specialist ballistic officers and determined not to be the firearm used in the shooting," a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

Mick Hawi with his wife Carolina Gonzalez.
Mick Hawi with his wife Carolina Gonzalez.

The man is being held in hospital under mental health legislation. A strike force set up to investigate Hawi's death is still hunting his killers. The 37-year-old was gunned down outside Fitness First in Rockdale on February 15.

There was a dramatic clash between a police officer and mourners heading to Hawi's funeral.

The former national president of the Comanchero motorcycle club was imprisoned over the 2009 bashing death of Hell's Angels associate Anthony Zervas in a wild brawl at Sydney Airport.

Related Items

Show More
arrest bikie gang mick hawi murder
Consideration and some courtesy go a long way

Consideration and some courtesy go a long way

News The list may be petty but it is aggravating to see those who repeatedly take liberties on our streets and paths thinking nothing of it

  • 15th Mar 2018 12:00 PM
Go after dual citizen pollies

Go after dual citizen pollies

News The hypocrisy of it all should be obvious to the entire nation.

  • 15th Mar 2018 11:00 AM
CMC ROCKS: Drone photo shows massive traffic line up

CMC ROCKS: Drone photo shows massive traffic line up

News Huge line up for CMC Rocks entry

  • 15th Mar 2018 10:44 AM
Australian Mint releases coins to celebrate Comm Games

Australian Mint releases coins to celebrate Comm Games

Community Collect your coins from the tills at Woolworths

Local Partners