Woodlands of Marburg to host a Spooky Sleepover. Photo: Hugh Suffell (Gatton Star).
Community

Around the region: What’s on this weekend

Hugh Suffell
22nd Jan 2021 4:00 PM
If you are looking for something to do this weekend in the Lockyer Valley, there are three different events that might take your fancy.

Spooky Sleepover

If you want to get up close and personal with the unseen residents of a haunted house, head to Woodlands of Marburg for a spooky sleepover in the historic mansion.

Guests can spend a night in the house after participating in an immersive paranormal investigation.

Tickets cost $169.99 and includes a tour, mattress and breakfast the next day.

Woodlands of Marburg is a must see for anyone who has a love of history and fascination for the paranormal.

Family Friendly

If you are looking for something more family friendly, the Ma Ma Creek Community Centre is hosting a free family outdoor movie night on Saturday.

The night will kick off at 5.30pm with twilight markets and food stalls.

At 7pm, ‘Farmageddon’ a Shaun the Sheep movie will be played on the big screen.

Country Markets

The Laidley Country Markets will also be held on Saturday.

Head to Ferrari Park for some local produce, homemade treats, arts and crafts and collectables.

The markets will be on from 6am to 12pm.

lockyer valley region
Gatton Star

