Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A vegan has claimed BBQ Shapes are “the only flavour” those who follow the animal-free diet can eat, forcing Arnott’s to respond.
A vegan has claimed BBQ Shapes are “the only flavour” those who follow the animal-free diet can eat, forcing Arnott’s to respond.
Food & Entertainment

Arnott’s shuts down vegan’s Shapes claim

by Rebekah Scanlan
13th May 2021 3:24 PM

Arnott's has shut down claims one of its products is suitable for vegans after a video went viral stating BBQ Shapes were "the one and only flavour" those who follow the animal-free diet can eat.

A popular vegan social media account shared a video on TikTok that asked "are barbecue Shapes vegan or not?"

It delved into what was described as a "controversial topic" in the vegan community, stating confusion stems from two ingredients listed on the box that are commonly derived from animal products - Worcestershire sauce and a flavour enhancer, E65.

Arnott's confirmed neither ingredients used in the Shapes flavour are made from animal derived ingredients, but stated it "may contain" them due to shared equipment in the production process.

The box also states Shapes "may contain traces of egg and milk", dairy items vegans don't eat.

Despite this, the video concluded the snack item was "the one and only Shapes flavour suitable for vegans", prompting Arnott's to respond.

RELATED: Arnott's shuts down wild claim about Scotch Finger recipe

Arnotts has responded to a viral TikTok video that claims BBQ Shapes are vegan. Picture: TikTok
Arnotts has responded to a viral TikTok video that claims BBQ Shapes are vegan. Picture: TikTok

"Although there are no animal derived ingredients in the Original BBQ Shapes, we do not market them as vegan as this product may contain traces of animal from other products (such as Roast Chicken Shapes and Cheese & Bacon)," a spokesperson told news.com.au.

Standards set by Vegan Australia to determine if a food product is suitable for those following a diet free from animal products states in order to be "certified" as safe "reasonable steps must be taken to minimise cross contamination".

Arnott’s said BBQ Shapes are made using ‘shared equipment’ to items containing animal derived ingredients. Picture: TikTok
Arnott’s said BBQ Shapes are made using ‘shared equipment’ to items containing animal derived ingredients. Picture: TikTok

The standard allows the use of shared kitchens, equipment, machinery, production lines, factories, etc, where both vegan and non-vegan products are made or handled, as long as reasonable steps are taken to minimise the risk of cross contamination.

If there is a risk of contamination with animal products, the product packaging should include an appropriate statement, such as 'may contain …' or 'made in a facility that also handles animal products' or similar.

Products that are not eligible for the "Vegan Australia Certified" tick of approval.

Some commenters on Alex's video also pointed out the "may contain" means the product cannot be guaranteed as vegan.

Original BBQ Shapes also do not make Peta's list of "accidentally vegan" products, though a number of other Arnott's items do.

News.com.au has contacted the vegan social media page for comment.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Arnott's shuts down vegan's Shapes claim

The video said the product was suitable for vegans however, Arnott’s disputed this claim. Picture: TikTok
The video said the product was suitable for vegans however, Arnott’s disputed this claim. Picture: TikTok
This means the product sadly cannot be ‘certified’ as vegan friendly. Picture: TikTok
This means the product sadly cannot be ‘certified’ as vegan friendly. Picture: TikTok
arnotts shapes vegan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich beatboxer turns soft drink cans ‘into orchestra’

        Premium Content Ipswich beatboxer turns soft drink cans ‘into orchestra’

        News Musician embarks on unusual project for mega drink company

        • 13th May 2021 2:00 PM
        Building watchdog cracks down on dodgy storm repairs

        Premium Content Building watchdog cracks down on dodgy storm repairs

        Property Thousands still await roof repairs following freak storms from October last year

        Armed man in custody after Ipswich streets put in lockdown

        Premium Content Armed man in custody after Ipswich streets put in lockdown

        Breaking Busy streets forced into lockdown after armed man makes threats

        Final call for show volunteers

        Premium Content Final call for show volunteers

        News Volunteers get free access to the show and can rotate between roles this year