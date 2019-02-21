Army Reservists showcase skills in Malaysian jungle

HARD WORK: Major David Lockwood, the Company Commander who in his civilian job is a field supervisor and electrical fitter mechanic with Dawson's Technical Services, shows his employer Evan Dawson the skills he has learnt during his time in the Australian Reserves as part of Exercise Boss Lift.

ONE Ipswich business owner had the opportunity to see first-hand the skills Australian Army Reserve soldiers use in combat after being selected to join a mission in Malaysia.

Evan Dawson, the chief executive officer of Dawson's Technical Services in Amberley, boarded the C-17 Globemaster and travelled to Joho Bahru with 19 other employers from across the country for Exercise Boss Lift.

Mr Dawson's reservist employee is a major in the Army Reserve and, during the exercise, he was able to see him in action during a three-month training rotation to the historic Rifle Company Butterworth.

RAF Base Butterworth was established by the Royal Air Force during World War II near Penang, in northern Malaysia, as a key defensive position to protect against the Japanese advance through South East Asia to Australia.

Now Rifle Company Butterworth, stationed at the Royal Malaysian Air Force Base in the same location, it demonstrated Australia's continued involvement is an important part of Australia's strategic partnership with Malaysia and provides high quality training for Australian soldiers alongside their Malaysian counterparts in the local jungle environment.

The employers were given an insight into the military life of their reserve employees, as well as jungle survival, firearms and equipment demonstrations.

Mr Dawson described the opportunity was a real eye-opener.

"It was absolutely terrific to see how the reservists perform, to the point that you cannot distinguish between members of the Reserves and the regular Army when you see them in the field," he said.

Mr Dawson said seeing his employee in action in Malaysia demonstrated how the new skills being taught on deployment would be of value upon their return to work in Australia.

"Reservists are well rounded individuals because of the exposure they've had to Army training," he said.

"More generally, if you can achieve success in the Army Reserves, you will be a valuable employee when you return back to your day job."