Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEETING: Springfield City Group's education general manager and Learning Coalition chair Richard Eden, Springfield Lakes State School's Jaco Havenga, Isobel Hess and St Peter's Lutheran College captains Kaylee Neil and Azraq Sayed.
MEETING: Springfield City Group's education general manager and Learning Coalition chair Richard Eden, Springfield Lakes State School's Jaco Havenga, Isobel Hess and St Peter's Lutheran College captains Kaylee Neil and Azraq Sayed. Hayden Johnson
Environment

'Army' of schools, students form first education coalition

Hayden Johnson
by
19th Feb 2019 12:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEARNING Coalition made-up of Greater Springfield's 11 schools will be formed in an effort to boost the quality of education across the growing city.

Principals representing 10,000 students in Springfield will regularly meet and share ideas in what is likely to be the first program of its kind across the nation.

They will share information and offer each other support with a goal of lifting educational outcomes across the city.

One of the most ambitious undertakings of the 11-member Learning Coalition will be a week-long Festival of Learning in October.

The festival will be a first of its kind for the area and feature more than 50 events showcasing what Greater Springfield schools, the University of Southern Queensland and other learning providers have to offer.

Education and Smart City general manager Richard Eden said the coalition would work together to lift the quality of education at Springfield.

"We've got very worthy goals of sharing data, sharing resources across the schools and helping each other rise so if one is good in science and another needs help; we can help each other,” he said.

"We're lifting it to the next level and we're going to call it a learning city.

"Imagine what you can do with 10,000 students working together and sharing things.”

By 2036 about 23,000 students will be enrolled in Springfield schools.

Springfield Central State High School school captain Laura Muirhead was excited about what the coalition would mean for students.

"It will be great to share on a much bigger scale what the students do and what they are capable of,” she said.

Quality education has been a cornerstone of Springfield City Group Chairman Maha Sinnathamby's vision for the region.

"The schools working together takes this to a new level,” Mr Sinnathamby said.

"What an army.

"I am delighted with this initiative.”

education greater springfield learning coalition maha sinnathamby schools springfield city group
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Young, fresh approach brings change to popular city cafe

    premium_icon Young, fresh approach brings change to popular city cafe

    News BRETT and Christie Briggs always had ambitions to run a cafe later in life but after a spanner was thrown in the works, they decided to fast track those plans.

    • 19th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
    PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

    News We think these cats deserve an honourable mention

    Council to consider using Wivenhoe pipeline for first time

    premium_icon Council to consider using Wivenhoe pipeline for first time

    Council News $187m pipeline could be used for the first time in nine years

    MP's challenge to Ipswich's anti-dump groups

    premium_icon MP's challenge to Ipswich's anti-dump groups

    Environment She said people's waste needed to go somewhere