'Army' of schools, students form first education coalition

A LEARNING Coalition made-up of Greater Springfield's 11 schools will be formed in an effort to boost the quality of education across the growing city.

Principals representing 10,000 students in Springfield will regularly meet and share ideas in what is likely to be the first program of its kind across the nation.

They will share information and offer each other support with a goal of lifting educational outcomes across the city.

One of the most ambitious undertakings of the 11-member Learning Coalition will be a week-long Festival of Learning in October.

The festival will be a first of its kind for the area and feature more than 50 events showcasing what Greater Springfield schools, the University of Southern Queensland and other learning providers have to offer.

Education and Smart City general manager Richard Eden said the coalition would work together to lift the quality of education at Springfield.

"We've got very worthy goals of sharing data, sharing resources across the schools and helping each other rise so if one is good in science and another needs help; we can help each other,” he said.

"We're lifting it to the next level and we're going to call it a learning city.

"Imagine what you can do with 10,000 students working together and sharing things.”

By 2036 about 23,000 students will be enrolled in Springfield schools.

Springfield Central State High School school captain Laura Muirhead was excited about what the coalition would mean for students.

"It will be great to share on a much bigger scale what the students do and what they are capable of,” she said.

Quality education has been a cornerstone of Springfield City Group Chairman Maha Sinnathamby's vision for the region.

"The schools working together takes this to a new level,” Mr Sinnathamby said.

"What an army.

"I am delighted with this initiative.”