IN ACTION: Springfield Army Cadets Captain Terry Haywood and Cadet Rachael Heufel are preparing for the new Springfield Army Cadets to open in June.
Army cadets expansion has youth in aim

Emma Clarke
by
23rd May 2018 12:00 AM

YOUTH with the urge to get outside and get dirty while developing skills for later in life are the target of the new Springfield Australian Army Cadets centre.

The program will welcome 59 new cadets at the Army Reserve at Greenbank from June.

It comes as the growing Springfield community was recognised as a 'hot spot' for youth.

Springfield Army Cadets Captain Terry Haywood is an ex regular Army soldier and was with the Royal Australian Artillery for 12 years.

"I joined the Australian Army Cadets in 2005 and have been a unit commander for the past 12 years at Wacol, Bulimba and Caboolture and I am looking forward to the challenge of working at 149 ACU Springfield," he said.

"Over the years I have worked in Battalion Headquarters where I have assisted other Unit Commanders with their units.

"I am hoping that the new unit opens with a full establishment of 59 new cadets and build within the Greenbank and Springfield community."

There are more than 14,000 Army cadets based in 224 units around Australia. Cadets learn about camping, abseiling, boating and to properly use firearms as well as being 'confident, self sufficient and willing to have a go.

The aim is to expose youth to a variety of activities in a military setting.

Captain Peter Heufel said ADF Cadets enriched lives through teaching the core values of the Australian Army - courage, initiative, respect and teamwork.

"I'm excited to be part of this historic moment for the Springfield greater area with the opening of the brand new 149 ACU (Army Cadet Unit) Springfield," he said.

"Myself and the rest of the team can't wait to get started.

"I became a staff member this year and it has been a real pleasure working with the young leaders of tomorrow to watch them grow to be the best that they can be.

"Springfield has been identified as a huge growth area for youth and now is the time to expand Australia's best youth development program."

For more information or to get involved visit www.cadetnet.gov.au.

