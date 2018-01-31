Arms bid puts human rights in the firing line

ARMS SALES: (L-R) Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Minister for Defence Marise Payne and Thales CEO Chris Jenkins unveil a new plan to boost Australian defence exports with an aim to move up the global rankings to be in the top 10.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Government's goal is to get into the top 10 of defence exporters.

To achieve this, the Government will create a $3.8billion fund providing loans to Australian weapons manufacturers.

The loans we are told would help companies access foreign markets, possibly creating "tens of thousands” of jobs for Australians.

The Government will target markets in the Middle East and Asia, as well as the Five Eyes countries.

Trade Minister Steve Ciobo ensures our customers would be countries which have a "strong human rights track record”.

The Middle East already consumes about 30 per cent of manufactured weapons which is a significant increase from the 17 per cent it did less than a decade ago.

At least four of the top five weapons importing countries have questionable human rights records, all in targeted markets.

Since when do we value dispersing machines of death to regions where such weapons proliferate already?

Do we Australians want to be known as a weapons exporter?

Are these our new Australian values to arm the over-armed and to provide weapons to authoritarian regimes - regimes we condemn publicly for a lack of human rights?

Do we want an Australian economy dependent on selling instruments of death and destruction to governments we repudiate?

As I understand it, "Australian values” would be investing in manufacturing and industries focused on health, the environment and long-term sustainability.

JUDY BAMBERGER

ACT