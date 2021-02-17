Armed teen robbed boy in Ipswich CBD

A teenager has been sentenced to a detention order after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a boy.

A CHILDREN’S Court judge has said he fears a teenage offender is a very real risk of killing an innocent person, after hearing his history of serious driving convictions.

When the 17-year-old offender appeared in the dock of Ipswich Children’s Court for sentence over an armed robbery, Judge Bernard Porter QC also expressed concerns about the boy’s record of dangerous criminal activities in cars.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to committing an armed robbery of a boy aged 15 in Ipswich in December 2019. He was aged 16 at the time.

His crime involved wielding a knife to rob a boy of his mobile phone while walking along Brisbane St in the Ipswich CBD in broad daylight.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said his criminal history was littered with property and dishonesty offences.

She said he’d previously been sentenced to detention orders and other penalties but this had not stopped his offending.

Ms Robinson said that since this robbery he had gone on to commit further crimes in April and June last year.

In July 2019 he was convicted in the Ipswich Children’s Court of offences and sentenced to a six-month detention order to be served in a juvenile facility.

“His driving issues are most frightening. Sadly we can see what the consequences can do,” Judge Porter said after reading court documents.

“To drive dangerously like that can be characterised as violence.”

Ms Robinson said the victim in the offence before the court was a 15-year-old boy who was not known to his attacker.

The juvenile went over to the boy and asked to borrow his phone to call a taxi.

He then walked away from the boy who followed and asked for his phone back.

The juvenile turned and faced the boy holding a kitchen knife, saying that he wasn’t getting his phone back.

He then demanded the boy hand over his watch.

The prosecutor said the Crown did not seek a conviction to be recorded against the juvenile.

“You would wonder what situation ought to warrant the recording of a conviction,” Judge Porter said.

Legal Aid defence barrister Nicholas Bennett said the juvenile would remain in custody until mid-March because of other charges against him.

Judge Porter told the juvenile his armed robbery was very serious and he had committed a long series of traffic offences, burglary and stealing.

“Driving in such a way can result in injury or death,” he said.

“What needs to be understood by you are these offences as part of criminal conduct are not going to do you any good.”

The juvenile received a 95-day detention order combined with a 12-month probation order. A conviction was not recorded.