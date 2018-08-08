Menu
Crime

Armed robbery accused to face Ipswich court this morning

Emma Clarke
by
8th Aug 2018 6:36 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM

A WOMAN will face an Ipswich court this morning following alleged robberies at Corinda and Lowood on Tuesday morning.

Police say a Corolla that was involved in a crash at Leichhardt yesterday afternoon was stolen from a 76-year-old woman during an armed robbery at Corinda at 9.50am.

It will be alleged the victim was getting out of her car at a shopping complex on Oxley Rd when she was confronted.

The woman allegedly threatened the victim before stealing the keys to her Corolla and driving away.

It will further be alleged around 10.35am a woman threatened staff with a knife at a bank on Walters St in Lowood.

She allegedly stole a sum of cash before fleeing in the stolen Corolla.

Police pursued the vehicle after it was seen travelling at dangerously and at high speed on the Brisbane Valley Hwy.

The vehicle struck the tray of a truck whilst weaving through traffic near the Old Toowoomba Rd roundabout in Leichardt.

Police arrested the female driver at the scene.

No one was physically injured during the incidents.

A 35-year-old Ipswich woman has been charged with one count each of armed robbery, robbery with violence, threatening violence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

She is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

