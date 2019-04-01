Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for three males following an armed robbery.
Police are searching for three males following an armed robbery. Trevor Veale
News

Armed robbers threaten staff, stolen car seized

1st Apr 2019 6:30 AM

POLICE are appealing to the public for information after an armed robbery threatened employees at a registered club at Coffs Harbour.

Shortly after 11pm on Sunday, March 31, four employees were working in a licensed premises which had ceased trading, on the Pacific Highway at Moonee Beach.

Three males, armed with a machete, a screw driver and a firearm forced entry to the premises and threatened the employees, forcing three to lie on the ground.

The fourth employee was forced to open a safe and then made to lie on the floor.

A quantity of cash and personal possessions were stolen from the premises.

The offenders also stole a vehicle which they used to escape in.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called and established a crime scene.

A second crime scene was established in Bucca Road where the stolen vehicle was located in bushland.

The three male offenders are only described as wearing black balaclavas, gloves and dark clothing.

Police have urged anyone with information about the armed robbery to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information is treated in strict confidence.

More Stories

armed robbery coffs harbour crime police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Changing face of our healthcare system with expected boom

    premium_icon Changing face of our healthcare system with expected boom

    News In 2019, the Ipswich region was home to 366,000 people but that number will soar to 534,000 by 2030.

    Odour busters issue penalty notices after investigation

    premium_icon Odour busters issue penalty notices after investigation

    News 'People are rightly fed up with these odours and want them to stop.'

    Where 2000 Ipswich jobs will be coming from

    premium_icon Where 2000 Ipswich jobs will be coming from

    Business Ipswich ranking in the top for jobs growth in south-east Queensland.

    • 1st Apr 2019 6:43 AM