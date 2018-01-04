WATCH: Thong-wearing armed robbers still on the run

Tara started with APN in 2010 after graduating with a journalism and politics degree from Griffith University in Brisbane. After two-and-a-half years working on APN papers in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, she joined the team at The Chronicle in February 2013. In September that year she took over the reins of the Rural Weekly.

UPDATE: Two armed men wearing thongs and high-vis shirts are on the run after robbing a Gore Highway service station at Southbrook early this morning.

The men, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a hammer, forced their way inside the United Fuels shop about 1am before demanding the male shop keeper hand over money and cigarettes.

A single shot was fired into the shop door before the pair stormed inside.

Security footage shows the bright flash of the gun just seconds before the pair ran into the shop where the worker, who appears to remain calm in front of the robbers, stuffs money and cigarettes into a bag.

CCTV images of the armed robbery of a Gore Highway service station at Southbrook. QPS

The worker was not injured.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul McCusker said that the men had their faces covered and had weapons with them suggested the robbery was planned.

"These people have gone to extreme lengths to first discharge a round we will allege into the door to allow them to get inside and then smash the door with the hammer," Detective Senior Sergeant McCusker of the Criminal Investigation Branch said.

"Irrespective of what type of firearm it is, it was discharged so we remind members of the public not to approach this vehicle if seen or these people if known, but to contact police."

The vehicle is a dark coloured Ford Falcon sedan and was last seen driving towards Pittsworth.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Southbrook armed rob: Det Sen Sgt Paul McCusker on the armed robbery at Southbrook.

