Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

POLICE have arrested a man following an armed robbery in Goodna on September 16.

Around 11:15pm a man forced his way into a house on Azure St, threatened the two occupants with a weapon and demanded car keys and mobile phones.

At 11:30am Saturday police arrested a 25-year-old Springfield man at a Springfield College Drive home without incident.

The man is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court today charged with entering a premise with intent, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of dangerous drugs.