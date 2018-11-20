Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Armed man making threats shuts down Ipswich street

20th Nov 2018 10:01 AM

POLICE have declared an emergency situation in Barellan Point this morning.

Officers were called to a home on Endeavour St at 8.40am following reports a man with a knife was making threats.

It is believed he has barricaded himself in the house and police are treating it as a mental health incident.

Endeavour St near Oxley Dr is currently blocked off and people should avoid the area.

Officers remain on the scene.

 

barellan point emergency situation ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Key question in baby’s tragic death

    premium_icon Key question in baby’s tragic death

    Crime Police are investigating if a homeless couple known to Child Safety officials drowned their baby girl at Surfers Paradise or whether she was killed earlier.

    Developers reveal plan for disused Ipswich CBD building

    premium_icon Developers reveal plan for disused Ipswich CBD building

    Education Building used as nursing home for 40 years before it was abandoned

    Why businesses are finding it tough to hire in Ipswich

    premium_icon Why businesses are finding it tough to hire in Ipswich

    Business Top Office Group conducted in-depth interviews with 100 leaders

    No extra parking built for multi million dollar hall

    premium_icon No extra parking built for multi million dollar hall

    News Hall set to finish construction in 2020

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM

    Local Partners