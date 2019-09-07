Menu
QLD_ALNCOP_PLATES_WK4
Crime

Armed hold-up in the bayside

7th Sep 2019 3:19 PM
POLICE are hunting for an armed man who held up a service station in Brisbane's bayside on Friday night.

At around 8.30pm a man armed with a knife entered the Wynnum West business at the intersection of Wynnum Rd and Plaza St.

He demanded money from a staff member, who complied and the man then fled on foot.

No one was physically injured in the robbery.

The man is described as Caucasian with short brown hair and of a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

