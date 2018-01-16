Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Luxury Audi stolen by 'violent' bandits on test drive

by Tracey Ferri

VIOLENT car thieves masquerading as buyers have punched a Brisbane man in the head and stolen his luxury car during a test drive.

The two bandits, who had a gun, then had the audacity to double-back in the stolen Audi A4 and pick up two mates they'd left at the owner's Runcorn home.

Police said four men arrived at the property about 9.30pm on Monday, but only two went on the test drive with the owner and his friend.

During the drive, the bandits produced the gun, punched one of the victims in the mouth, and forced the innocent pair out of the vehicle, police said.

They quickly returned to the owner's home, picked up their mates, and fled in the beige Audi, with Queensland registration 264 LBC. Police are still searching for them.

It was one of several police incidents in Brisbane's south overnight, including a home invasion in Tarragindi and the armed robbery of the Runcorn Tavern.

It is unknown if the incidents are related.

Topics:  audi crime editors picks police queensland

'Duck, duck, stop': Traffic hazard on Warrego Hwy

'Duck, duck, stop': Traffic hazard on Warrego Hwy

Drivers should proceed with caution.

  • News

  • 16th Jan 2018 2:22 PM

Information sought on abuse claims at health organisation

Quest Care Incorporated, formerly known as New Life Centre is in liquidation amid speculation abuse may have taken place inside the centre.

Ipswich healthcare organisation in liquidation

'Ewwww... I stood on it': Surprise house guest shocks family

Australian Wood or Forest Scorpion, Cercophonius squama, on bark.

The creature was on the floor in the kitchen

premium_icon Mander under fire over gun laws comment

Queensland LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said he was open to weaker gun laws if there was no increased risk to public safety. Picture: Evan Morgan

Mr Mander dismissed Mr Ryan’s concerns as “absolute rubbish"

Local Partners