“I am more grateful than I did pre-pandemic, I am grateful that the show actually happen,” said Arj Barkers about his current national tour.
Arj Barker ready to ‘come clean’ in new show

Javier Encalada
3rd Jun 2021 10:31 AM
Comedian Arj Barker picks up the phone and keeps talking to his dog, Freyja.

He speaks to her with such love and kindness, with a vulnerability that he is trying to embed in Arj Barker Comes Clean, a new show he is touring now across Australia.

"Those who may think I'll be coming out with cleaning products and hand sanitiser will be disappointed, it's not about that," he joked.

"As the title suggests, it's about me being very honest.

"I talk about my marriage breakdown a little bit, my very open-minded beliefs about UFOs, about my lifestyle before I got married and how much I changed, and how that was a natural thing.

"I have a positive way to look at my divorce, and I think many appreciate it because so many people have been through that, or know someone who has been through that, and then I spend some time telling people about things I think could make their lives better.

"The show is about me talking to a friend about all these things, and the audience is that friend."

Arjan Singh, known by the stage name Arj Barker, is an American comedian and actor from San Anselmo, California.
For this show, he also touches on the pandemic and how it has changed the way we live.

For years, the comedian lived between his natal California and Melbourne, sharing his time between the USA and Australia, but the pandemic ended that for now.

"I haven't left since the first lockdown," he said.

"I have a house in California and a place in Melbourne.

"I have missed going back to the US, I have my friends and family there. I've got a different lifestyle out there, I spend more time outdoors hiking and mountain biking, because I live near a national park, while here I live more of an urban lifestyle."

Barker said he especially appreciated regional audiences.

"Night after night I chat to people after the shows, and especially in regional centres, lots of them have come from rural areas, hours away, to see me. People often say we drove three or four hours with their kids, and the appreciation is mutual," he said.

Speaking from Queensland, Barker said he was grateful about being able to tour again.

"This tour is extra special because every time I make it on stage I am more grateful than I was pre-pandemic; I am grateful that the show actually happen, because things are still a bit touch-and-go, and I think the audience feel that way too in some degree," he said.

"I don't think anyone takes it for granted anymore when we are out, enjoying ourselves."

Barker said the lockdown was the first ever long break from work he took in years.

"Initially, I did appreciate having a break, because I've been working for years non-stop hardly ever taking a substantial break, but it got too much after a while," he said.

"I'm fired up now, invigorated, there is a new fire in my belly, and I'm enjoying it more too."

 

 

