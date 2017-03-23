Ariful's story: from Bangladesh to Springfield

FRESH START: Ariful Hasan has moved to Australia to study Information Systems at USQ Springfield.

INFORMATION Technology student Ariful Hasan has only just arrived in Australia from Bangladesh, but can already see why USQ has long prided itself on being a university that welcomes students from all over the world.

"Everyone is so friendly and welcoming here," Mr Hasan said.

"The campus is very warm and vibrant, and has a strong multicultural community."

With international enrolments projected to reach close to 4000 students across the university for 2017, Mr Hasan is one of more than 600 new overseas students to commence study at USQ this semester.

Excited to be studying a Master of Information Systems at USQ Springfield, Mr Hasan said he was attracted by the quality facilities at the campus and easy access to Brisbane.

"I believe Australia is one of the finest destinations to study because it gives you all the opportunities to grow and learn," he said.

"I am looking forward to meeting new people and making new friends."

Mr Hasan has spent more than a decade in the IT industry and has worked in Singapore and the Middle East with companies like Microsoft and Oracle.

He said a desire to expand his knowledge of the latest technologies is what motivated him to embark on a postgraduate degree at USQ.

"I felt I needed a tertiary qualification and more chances to learn from IT experts so I can take my skills to the next level and further my career," he said.

USQ has long enjoyed a reputation for being a leading provider of higher education opportunities for international students and continually strives to expand its educational footprint across the world.

Learn more about USQ International at www.usq.edu.au/study/ international.