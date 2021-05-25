Argument explodes as boyfriend stabs sofa with fishing knife

A man who was living in a tent in his girlfriend’s father’s backyard took his anger out on a sofa during a heated domestic incident, a court has heard.

The man was subject to a domestic violence order at the time of the incident on May 22, 2020.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, this week appeared via video in Ipswich Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the couple was in the tent at East Ipswich when they got into an argument about 2.30pm.

“(It was) about things in the past and little things going on in the past couple of days - they couldn’t specify what they were arguing about,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“The (girlfriend) left the tent to get some space and, when she returned, the defendant had a knife in his possession.”

Sgt Caldwell described the knife as a fish filleting knife with a 15cm blade.

“The (girlfriend) has observed damage on a lounge in the tent - a cut from one side to the other - as well as on the arms of the chair,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“She continuously told him to drop the knife, however, he wouldn’t.

“He has gone past her, began pacing back and forth, doing circles in the garage, while still continuously arguing with (his girlfriend).”

Sgt Caldwell said the man attempted to stab the garage wall, only managing to scratch it.



“He then locked himself in his vehicle, which was in the garage,” he said.

The court heard another argument broke out when the man entered the house a short time later. The court was told he was no longer holding the knife by this point

“Another fight ensued as the (girlfriend) had taken $50 from the defendant because he owed money to a friend and she wanted him to pay the friend back before he left,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Police separated the pair when they arrived at the home about 3pm.

“He made admissions to cutting the couch and gave a similar version of events to police as (the girlfriend) did,” Sgt Caldwell said.



The court heard the man spent two days in the watch-house.

Magistrate Andrew Cridland fined the man $900 and altered the terms of the domestic violence order.

“These matters are taken very seriously, though it has been made clear you didn’t threaten the other person with the knife,” Mr Cridland said.

“A condition (will be added to the DVO) that you be prohibited from remaining at, entering or approaching her home, except with written consent of the aggrieved.”

A conviction was not recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.