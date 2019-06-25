Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Centrelink Bundaberg, where the offence took place.
Centrelink Bundaberg, where the offence took place. Brian Cassidy
Crime

'Are you rooting my man?': Valentine's Day Centrelink slap

Geordi Offord
by
25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG woman was slapped with a fine after assaulting a woman in February.

Julieanne Buttenshaw pleaded guilty to one count of common assault after slapping another woman across the face at Centrelink at 9.30am on February 14, Valentine's Day.

The court heard before Buttenshaw slapped the victim she said "are you rooting my man?".

Buttenshaw told police in her interview in March that the cause for the assault was because she was upset the victim was sleeping with her ex-partner.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Buttenshaw's previous history and guilty plea, and fined her $500.

More Stories

buncourt centrelink crime editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Rate rise, millions spent in city's largest budget

    premium_icon REVEALED: Rate rise, millions spent in city's largest budget

    Breaking Greg Chemello insists it's a 'progressive but responsible' budget with funding for roads, parks and a whopping injection in the CBD redevelopment.

    • 25th Jun 2019 9:17 AM
    Small business owner speaks out on getting her vibe back

    premium_icon Small business owner speaks out on getting her vibe back

    News The shop was a blank canvas, and sat empty for three years.

    Driver busted almost four times legal limit on rural road

    premium_icon Driver busted almost four times legal limit on rural road

    Crime A Gatton man tucked into 15 drinks before driving.

    Expired Learner licence and a 'sore foot' ends in big fine

    premium_icon Expired Learner licence and a 'sore foot' ends in big fine

    Crime The woman's Learner licence expired almost 15 years ago.