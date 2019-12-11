Menu
West Moreton Anglican College Formal 2019.
Are you ready for Ipswich’s most glamorous graduates?

Darren Hallesy
, darren.hallesy@qt.com.au
11th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
RIGHT across Ipswich this year seniors put on their best suits, dresses and shoes for their high school formals.

It was a night to remember for the hundreds of students across the region as they prepare to say goodbye to their friends, their teachers and their school before heading off to start their new life as graduates.

To celebrate our seniors of 2019, this Saturday The Queensland Times will have a special 48 page feature packed with all the glamour and glitz of formals and graduations held across Ipwich that were held this year.

There are photos from formals that were held all year, right up until the last week of school, along with graduation photos featuring all year 12’s from selected schools. What a fantastic keepsake to treasure!

