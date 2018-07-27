Are you paying too much for rates?

Redbank Plains resident Jenna Radford says she has been charged the incorrect rate for her rates.

THIS month Jenna Radford found out she has been paying more for rates than she needed to for the past seven years.

Miss Radford made the discovery last Friday night after reading a Facebook post from another family questioning their rates notice.

Under the differential general rating categories she was being charged rates in category nine - land not in Brookwater used for a residential purpose which is not owner occupied.

However Miss Radford, her fiance and her three kids have been living in their Redbank Plains house since they purchased it back in 2011 and should have been placed into a category one - land not in Brookwater used for a residential purpose which is owner occupied.

This would have saved her around $100 each bill or what she estimates is around $2000 to $3000 in rates over the past seven years.

"That sort of money means a fair bit to my family.

"I think it has something to do with the paperwork when we bought it."

The house was rented before she purchased it.

Miss Radford has now contacted the council and if approved could have the difference paid back to her as a credit on her rates account.

But she would prefer a refund. "I would prefer the money in hand. What happens if we move."

She isn't sure how long the process will take and has been informed she still has to pay the higher amount for the latest bill.

"It's just a waiting game now. I encourage people to check their bills."

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson said rate notices for the July-September 2018 quarter were recently issued.

"In accordance with legislation with each rate notice there is an accompanying Notice to Ratepayer describing all the differential general rates categories," the spokesperson said.

"Property owners receive this at the commencement of the financial year each year.

"The notice advises of property owners Right of Objection if they do not agree with the rating category into which their property has been placed and they are encouraged to lodge an objection with council if they think an error has been made.

"Council officers are authorised to determine the appropriate rating category for each property on the basis of making appropriate enquiries and the information available to them.

"Each financial year, the property owner then has the opportunity to object to that decision.

"There is specific legislation that directs what a council must do in the circumstances where the rates are adjusted as a result of a change of rating category.

"Council complies with the legislation in these matters.

"When council adjust the rates charged in favour of the property owner as a result of a change of category, a credit adjustment is applied to the property rate account.

"Council advises the property of the credit adjustment and the balance of the rate account by letter."

But if you want the money back you can apply to council for a cheque or bank transfer.

"If the property owner wishes that the credit funds get refunded they contact Council and make that request to Council in writing advising whether payment by cheque is satisfactory or providing appropriate bank account details for an Electronic Funds Transfer.

"The refund is processed within 7-10 days of the request."

Find the Notice to Ratepayers at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au, search information for rate payers or click the link here.