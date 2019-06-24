'Are you f--king serious?': rooftop pair in court

Billy Baker and his girlfriend Tayla Gray are reportedly the pair on the roof, on the run from Townsville.

THE couple whose day long rooftop antics in the Ipswich CBD caused an eight hour headache for police have not applied for bail.

The cases of Tayla Bree Gray, 21, and Billy David Baker, 23, were adjourned.

Both separately appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with doing unregulated high risk activities in Ipswich on Friday June 21; causing public nuisance; obstructing police and wilful damage.

The Townsville-based pair will be returned to north Queensland.

Baker, a former Ipswich local faces serious charges including unlawful use of cars at Mount Louisa on June 8 and June 9, plus entering a dwelling to commit an offence, four counts of entering premises with intent, robbery with violence, stealing, and 11 breaches of his bail.

Ms Gray appeared clad in green prison shorts only saying "yep” to magistrate Virginia Sturgess and that she was being transported to Townsville.

Her matters and Baker's were adjourned to July 15 to appear from jail via video link. As she was escorted by police from the deck she was heard to say loudly, "What was that - are you f--king serious?”