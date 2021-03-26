Are we any wiser for ‘Smart City’ expenditure?

OPINION

Airing the dirty laundry of Ipswich

AT A time we hoped things would be starting to move forward from a dark period in Ipswich’s history, we are still being haunted by a few ghosts from the past.

Mayor Teresa Harding this week made a point of saying that she wanted to air Ipswich City Council’s dirty laundry, and revelations regarding the eye watering amounts of money spent on overseas fact-finding missions for the so-called Smart City project no doubt achieved that aim.

I don’t think it matters who you are, $4.7 million is a lot of money — more than most people will earn in a lifetime — yet that’s how much was thrown behind a program that seemed to have fairly vague objectives from the beginning.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale poses in a DeLorean on Limestone Street in Ipswich as part of the launch of the Smart City plan, which this week came under fire from the current mayor. Photo: Claudia Baxter

Reading through the latest details of the expenditure, I must admit I have just as many questions as before. It is hard to see a great deal of those tens of thousands of dollars spent as anything more than an overseas junket, especially if you think about what the pay off from all of it was.

At the end of the day you have to ask yourself: Is Ipswich a smarter city now than it was before all that money was spent?

A wiser one, maybe.

Push for highway fix a 20-year battle

Ian Dainer has been an active campaigner for issues affecting Willowbank residents.

There are not may local organisations with the same clout as the Willowbank Area Resident’s Group.

WAG, as they are known, has been keeping the pressure on for years now regarding upgrades to the Cunningham Hwy from Yamanto to Willowbank.

Credit where credit is due, if not for WAG, this issue would not have got the same level of attention it has received from various levels of government and the media.

Despite all this, we are still left with a section of major highway not equipped to deal with the vast increases in traffic volumes it has absorbed over the past 20 years or so.

As usual, infrastructure has come up as an afterthought.

It is time for the state and federal government to sort out their differences for the benefit of the people they supposedly represent.

Understanding the horrors of fatal crashes

As a young police reporter, my attitude to driving changed very quickly once I attended a few fatal crashes.

Around this time I also started to sympathise with the situations faced regularly by paramedics, firefighters, police, and anyone else that has to deal with the type of awful carnage you see at this type of scene.

Sometimes people seem to doubt the safety messages put across by the police, as though it is “just part of revenue raising” or somehow a message that doesn’t relate to them personally because “it’ll never happen to me”.

I used to think that too, until I witnessed the horrific and fatal injuries a person can suffer even when they are not going all that fast.

I know a lot of people will disregard this week’s message from Queensland Police regarding motorcycle deaths, but they should take notice.

Aside from issuing fines, the police also deal with their fare share of horrors on the road.

You cannot prevent every tragedy, but you can reduce the frequency of them by taking the advice of those whose job it is to respond to fatal crashes.

Dams got a drink, finally

Ipswich managed to dodge the worst of the flooding that we saw on the Gold Coast and down in NSW while still getting a decent drop or two out our way.

While the rain didn’t fill Wivenhoe Dam by a long shot, at least we had a rise in dam levels across the board. Many of the creeks and rivers around the region were also flowing again this week, which I know would have been a refreshing site for many.

Southeast Queensland combined dam levels as at March 24.

Despite some decent rain earlier in the year, it has been what many would refer to as a green drought.

I note there is talk of some more rain coming next week, so while the catchment is still a bit soaked, let’s home we get some more downpours where they are needed most, without the flooding.

New hospital would ease emergency crisis

There were some alarming stats to come out of our state’s emergency departments this week, and Ipswich Hospital was not immune.

Long ramping times for ambulances and long wait times for people presenting to Ipswich’s emergency room are an obvious sign that we have simply outgrown our hospital.

Ipswich Hospital emergency department ambulance paramedics ramping problem.

Given the population increases on our southern and eastern fringes, it is no surprise.

I don’t think you would find too many people against the idea of building a new hospital to ease the burden here in Ipswich, which is why Springfield City Group makes a strong case for a new public hospital in that area.

Not only would it provide services to that rapidly growing population on Ipswich’s outskirts, but also reduce the load on hospitals in Ipswich and Brisbane.