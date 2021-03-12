Are water restrictions on way as Wivenhoe hits decade low?

Wivenhoe Dam’s capacity is at its lowest level in more than a decade.

IPSWICH’s main water supply has hit its lowest level in more than a decade, with hopes La Nina would be the answer to many prayers by bringing added summer rainfall not coming to fruition.

The capacity of Wivenhoe Dam, which is south east Queensland’s largest water storage capable of holding 165,240 ML, is at 36.3 per cent on Friday morning.

This week it hits its lowest level since 2009 at the end of the Millennium drought.

Wivenhoe Dam is the main water supply for Ipswich.

A Seqwater spokesperson said the water authority is operating the grid to best preserve Wivenhoe Dam by moving water from the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

“As we entered the 2020-21 summer season, the Bureau of Meteorology had forecast higher than average rainfall associated with La Nina, however the rainfall that occurred has failed to replenish our region’s largest dams,” they said.



The south east’s combined water grid levels are sitting at about 56 per cent.

Water restrictions will be considered if that falls below 50 per cent but Seqwater says, even without any significant rainfall, it is not likely to reach this level until the end of the year.

“There is still the possibly grid levels could be further increased in the coming months, with the (Bureau of Meteorology) forecasting higher than average rainfall for early autumn,” the spokesperson said.

People are now being urged to monitor their daily usage.

“Most of the 2020-21 summer rainfall has fallen across our coastal dams including Hinze Dam (which is currently spilling) on the Gold Coast and Lake Baroon (currently at 88.9 per cent) on the Sunshine Coast,” the spokesperson said.

“With our combined dam levels still under 60 per cent capacity, south east Queensland is in the drought response phase of our Drought Response Plan.

“Seqwater, in conjunction with the region’s water service providers, ran a water saving campaign encouraging south east Queenslanders to monitor their water use and be water wise.

“Over summer, water use average was just above 170 litres per person per day, which was about 20 litres per person per day above our target 150.

“We are continuing to ask people to practice water wise behaviour including taking shorter showers, avoiding watering the garden in the heat of the day and using a pool cover to minimise evaporation.”

The Bureau of Meteorology released its latest forecast for the coming months on Thursday afternoon.

BOM says April to June rainfall is “likely to be above average” for large parts of northern and eastern Australia.

“Maximum temperatures for April to June are likely to be warmer than average for most of northern Australia, the west coast of WA, the east coast of Queensland, and Tasmania,” the forecast reads.

“Minimum temperatures for April to June are likely to be warmer than average for most of Australia, except for parts of SA, WA and north western NSW.

“The current La Nina is forecast to end during autumn.

“La Nina typically increases the likelihood of above average rainfall across eastern Australia during early autumn, and this influence is expected to continue as the event decays.”

