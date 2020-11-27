‘Are they real?’: Dad’s indecent act on customer

Noel Leonard Campbell leaves court after pleading guilty to committing an indecent act.

A WOMAN was left reeling in shock and disgust when she was inexplicably grabbed on the breast by an employee at an automotive parts shop.

“Are they real?” Noel Campbell reportedly said to the woman before he stepped around the store counter and touched her breast.

Details of the act were heard when Campbell went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on Friday.

Noel Leonard Campbell, 46, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to committing an indecent act on October 19 at Booval.

Crown legal officer Chantelle Phillips said Campbell did not know the woman, who had arrived at the Booval business to collect car parts.

Ms Phillips said the parts were handed to the woman before Campbell made the comment: “Are they for real”.

Ms Phillips said the woman thought Campbell was referring to her fingernails, which prompted him to walk around the counter, grab her right breast and say: “No, these.”

As the woman fled the store Campbell called out to say sorry.

The woman went to Ipswich police station and reported the incident.

Ms Phillips said Campbell told police he stepped around the counter and his hand accidentally brushed her breast.

Ms Phillips said Campbell also said to police; “If she accused me of this what camera evidence has she got as I know there are no cameras in this place.”

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Campbell instructed he has been seeing a psychologist and completed nine sessions, and had a mental health plan.

He had ceased working at the business and since found new employment.

Mr Scott said Campbell, a dad of two, had no criminal history.

No explanation was given as to the reason behind his behaviour that day.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said it was an early plea of guilty and Campbell had obviously accepted the facts.

Campbell was placed on a $400 good behaviour bond for 12 months. No conviction was recorded.