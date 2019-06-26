Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
National award-winning Ipswich racer Ardie Jonic.
National award-winning Ipswich racer Ardie Jonic.
Motor Sports

Ardie's hat-trick honour before joining senior ranks

26th Jun 2019 11:00 AM

MOTORSPORT: For the third time in his career, Ipswich racer Ardie Jonic was recognised for his outstanding contribution to speedway.

Jonic was named the Youth Competitor of the Year during last Saturday night's 2018-19 season Australian Speedway Awards at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

With Jonic having recently turned 16 and graduated from junior competition, there couldn't have been a better way for him to end his junior career.

He collected the most prestigious award available to youth drivers for the third occasion in just four seasons.

This season, Jonic defended his National Title crown at Maryborough Speedway, off the back of his maiden National Title win last season in Darwin.

The determined and versatile racer also managed to take out the Queensland, South Australian and Tasmanian titles, all of which made him a deserving recipient of the Speedway Australia award.

"It was a real honour just to be nominated for an Australian Speedway Award, let alone win one, particularly in such a tough category," Jonic said.

"We've definitely had our fair share of challenges during our time in Junior Sedans, but overall it's been great and we've been very lucky to be recognised by Speedway Australia three times.

"We're really excited to take the next step into senior competition now and see what we can achieve.

"It's going to be a tough transition, but we're going to give it everything."

Having completed his final race in the Junior Sedans class, Jonic is planning to run his Daihatsu Charade as a Production Sedan while he confirms the rest of his campaign.

With terrific times as a junior, he'll be sure to give his older competitors a run for their money.

More Stories

Show More
ardie jonic australian speedway awards australian speedway news ipswich motorsport
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

    premium_icon Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

    Environment The recycling company has cleared up a contentious point about cashing in on your recycling.

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Sunshine Coast, Ipswich winners share $80m Oz Lotto jackpot

    Sunshine Coast, Ipswich winners share $80m Oz Lotto jackpot

    News “I’m shocked to be honest. But extremely excited and grateful.”

    Download your Ash Barty poster here

    premium_icon Download your Ash Barty poster here

    News Download your Ash arty poster now

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards