Ardie's hat-trick honour before joining senior ranks

MOTORSPORT: For the third time in his career, Ipswich racer Ardie Jonic was recognised for his outstanding contribution to speedway.

Jonic was named the Youth Competitor of the Year during last Saturday night's 2018-19 season Australian Speedway Awards at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

With Jonic having recently turned 16 and graduated from junior competition, there couldn't have been a better way for him to end his junior career.

He collected the most prestigious award available to youth drivers for the third occasion in just four seasons.

This season, Jonic defended his National Title crown at Maryborough Speedway, off the back of his maiden National Title win last season in Darwin.

The determined and versatile racer also managed to take out the Queensland, South Australian and Tasmanian titles, all of which made him a deserving recipient of the Speedway Australia award.

"It was a real honour just to be nominated for an Australian Speedway Award, let alone win one, particularly in such a tough category," Jonic said.

"We've definitely had our fair share of challenges during our time in Junior Sedans, but overall it's been great and we've been very lucky to be recognised by Speedway Australia three times.

"We're really excited to take the next step into senior competition now and see what we can achieve.

"It's going to be a tough transition, but we're going to give it everything."

Having completed his final race in the Junior Sedans class, Jonic is planning to run his Daihatsu Charade as a Production Sedan while he confirms the rest of his campaign.

With terrific times as a junior, he'll be sure to give his older competitors a run for their money.