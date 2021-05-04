Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Ardern must respect Aussie sovereign rights

4th May 2021 12:54 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR
 

Since 2015, 2 300 unlawful non-citizen, native-born New Zealanders, holding temporary visas, with criminal records, have been deported to New Zealand.

It is the result of a revised Migration Act in 2014, to deport non-citizen New Zealanders, as well as other temporary visa holders with criminal records of 12 months incarceration or more.

They fail the standard "character test" of acceptable citizens, posing a risk to our society.

These New Zealanders are unlawful non-citizens, holding only temporary visas. This has attracted the ire if New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinta Ardern, to the point, that an imminent class action against the Australian Government is in progress, on these deportees' behalf.

The Minister for Home Affairs, Liberal Party member, the Honourable Karen Andrews, has determined these deportees a risk to our nation for committing severe crimes against our citizens. New Zealand needs to respect our sovereign rights.

E ROWE

Marcoola

jacinda ardern letters to the editor new zealand politics
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Telstra SIM cards hacked

    Telstra SIM cards hacked
    • 4th May 2021 1:16 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toes missing and maggots in dog’s painful rotting wound

        Premium Content Toes missing and maggots in dog’s painful rotting wound

        News An Ipswich woman has been banned from owning pets for three years after her rottweiler had to be put down.

        Witness reports people running from scene after Hwy crash

        Premium Content Witness reports people running from scene after Hwy crash

        News Emergency services are on scene at a multi-vehicle accident on the Warrego...

        Huge celebration of local food, drink almost here

        Premium Content Huge celebration of local food, drink almost here

        News This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before after a...

        Park fundraiser to boost teaching hospital plans

        Premium Content Park fundraiser to boost teaching hospital plans

        News Funds raised this year will help Ipswich Hospital become a tertiary teaching...