Ardern must respect Aussie sovereign rights

LETTER TO THE EDITOR



Since 2015, 2 300 unlawful non-citizen, native-born New Zealanders, holding temporary visas, with criminal records, have been deported to New Zealand.



It is the result of a revised Migration Act in 2014, to deport non-citizen New Zealanders, as well as other temporary visa holders with criminal records of 12 months incarceration or more.

They fail the standard "character test" of acceptable citizens, posing a risk to our society.



These New Zealanders are unlawful non-citizens, holding only temporary visas. This has attracted the ire if New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinta Ardern, to the point, that an imminent class action against the Australian Government is in progress, on these deportees' behalf.



The Minister for Home Affairs, Liberal Party member, the Honourable Karen Andrews, has determined these deportees a risk to our nation for committing severe crimes against our citizens. New Zealand needs to respect our sovereign rights.

E ROWE

Marcoola